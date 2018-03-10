And the Oscar goes to... ex-city pupil conquers LA with award

Shunning Elton John and blagging your way into a Vanity Fair after-party - doors open for you when you have just won an Oscar.

That was certainly the case for David Malinowski last Sunday as the man who grew up in Peterborough conquered LA after his incredible work on the film Darkest Hour.

David and wife Liz at the ceremony

The 39-year-old followed up his Critics’ Choice Award, Bafta and Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylist Guild Award by landing the biggest prize of them all thanks to his 18 hour a day efforts transforming Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill for the Second World War drama.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph from his home in Aston Clinton, Buckinghamshire, a jet lagged David said: “I just still can’t believe it - it’s amazing. It’s definitely a dream come true.”

The former Fulbridge Junior and Deacon’s School pupil had been a frontrunner to win an Oscar alongside colleagues Kazuhiro Tsuji and Lucy Sibbick, but he admitted there was a lot of tension waiting for his name to be called out.

“You feel a bit sick after all these months of preparing for it, just waiting on those words from the presenters,” said David.

“As much as we were the front runners for most of this trip, anything can happen.”

And after posing for photographs backstage and conducting interviews, next up was a £1,500 dinner at the Governors Ball with fellow nominees and winners which included food being brought to his table and any drinks he wanted.

Then came the after-party where having an Oscar in hand proved very useful.

David recalled: “After the Governors Ball we were going to go to Elton John’s place but some friends said they had already been there and they were going to Vanity Fair.

David with his Oscar

“Security stopped us and said ‘do you have tickets?’

“I said ‘no, but I have one of these’. He said ‘wow’ and I walked straight through.”

David, wife Liz and friends then partied alongside the likes of P Diddy and Naomi Campbell, while David also shared a selfie with James Corden. Next came more interviews including with Chris Evans on BBC Radio 2.

Now back at home, David was last night due to go to his local pub to celebrate as he weighs up what to do next in his career.

Kazuhiro Tsuji, Gary Oldman and David Malinowski

David’s parents Paul and Christine still live in Lammas Road, Dogsthorpe, and Paul said: “It was absolutely amazing to see our son win an Oscar - something you dream of but never dare to believe will actually happen. Proud parents doesn’t come close to how we’re feeling right now.”