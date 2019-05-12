An open door to artists’ work in Peterborough

Peterborough is a thriving arts hub with a calendar of activities and events throughout the year, including exhibitions, workshops, community events and other activities for people to get involved in and enjoy.

One of the key dates in the city’s vibrant calendar is Peterborough Artists’ Open Studios (PAOS). Celebrating its 19th year, residents from across the PE postcode area and beyond have the opportunity to enjoy a great showcase of arts and crafts and meet and talk to the artists, creators and makers about their work in the setting of their own home, workshop or community centre.

The Garden House via Clare Turner

This year, over 100 member artists are exhibiting at 53 different venues. Entry is free and many artists offer visitors a cuppa and the opportunity to enjoy a stroll around their gardens and workshops.

PAOS member and well-known local artist Tony Nero said: “Peterborough is an exciting hub for the arts with lots of amazing, talented artists creating great work. And it’s all on our doorstep. PAOS is a great arts community bring members across different artistic disciplines including painting and drawing, digital arts and photography, woodcrafts and mosaics. It’s great to see so many new members and there’s a real mix of traditional and modern arts. People usually grab a brochure or visit the PAOS website (www.paos.org.uk) to plan their journey before they set off.”

As well as seeing some great art and enjoying the chance to chat to the artists, there’s also the opportunity for visitors to win £100 to spend with the artist(s) of their choice if they visit eight or more venues

Artists will be taking part in the Open Studios on June 29/30, and July 6/7/13/14. A full list of artists taking part is available at www.paos.org.uk/artists

Free copies of the PAOS 2019 directory are available from the Visitors’ Information Centre in Bridge Street, Peterborough Museum and the PAOS Exhibition in the Vivacity Shop in Queensgate from June 1-9 and Cathedral Square on June 1.