An Ideal solution was right on my doorstep in Peterborough

Sometimes what you seek is right on your doorstep. Allow me to elaborate...Just over ten years ago I had a vision of becoming a TV chef and spent a lot of time, money and energy travelling all around the UK for television work opportunities, writes Parveen Ashraf.

Then last year I was fortunate enough to film my own TV show, Parveen’s Indian Kitchen, which was shown on ITV earlier this year. Since the show aired I have had lots of exciting things happening. A few weeks ago, I attended a fabulous charity event at a swanky London hotel. There were lots of people taking photographs and I wasn’t quite sure what the etiquette was when mingling with the celebs - then I read the invite and it clearly stated “please allow the celebrities personal space and don’t ask for pictures during dinner”.

So there I was on a table with Gurinder Chada, Nitin Ganatra (Masood from Eastenders to you and me) plus a few other famous faces. All through dinner, I was biding my time and waiting to take a photo with a celeb or two and just as I got up from my chair after dessert, someone came up to me and asked ME for a photo. She said that she had been waiting all through dinner for a photo, but was told by her boss to respect the personal space of celebrities during dinner. Lol.

Whatever the perception, I still feel like Parveen from Peterborough who loves to cook and talk. Anyway to come back to the story, post my TV show, I received a lovely message from Jamie Martin, CEO of Ideal World Direct inviting me for a coffee and chat.

Long story short - I decided to do some live presenting for Ideal World again. It’s actually where I made my TV debut in 2008 and last week, I filmed the live TV show and absolutely loved it. I got to demonstrate a Tefal Actifry, talk, present and best of all cook on TV. I had spent days practising all my recipes and used my family and friends as test-subjects. My husband and son got fed to within an inch of their lives...I made chicken wings, chips, roast potatoes, chips, tandoori chicken, chips, lamb sheesh koftas, and some more chips (did I say that the Actifry makes amazing chips!), I also made caramelised pineapple with a coconut sauce, honey & chilli salmon. Oh my goodness - the salmon, it was just amazing. Succulent, tender, sweet with just the right amount of heat. I fell in love with it and must have made the recipes about 5 times in the last week. Well, they say it is good for you and apparently, J-lo swears by it, so if it’s good enough for her, it’s good enough for me.

I love the energy of live TV and I am quite happy cooking, talking or as my husband calls it ‘info-taining’. He always says that I make the food look easy to make, informing the viewers as well as entertaining them. Well whatever it is called...I am pleased to be back on your screens, infotaining you with my recipes on Ideal World - best of all the studio is only a 10 minute drive for me, right on my doorstep. Just Ideal.

CHILLI AND HONEY ROAST SALMON

For 2 small fillets of salmon. In a small bowl, add 1 tbsp on honey, ¼ tsp sea salt, 1 tsp chilli flakes, 1 tbsp lemon juice. Mix together and rub all over the salmon, pan fry, roast as usual.

