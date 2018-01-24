Ambulance service praise good samaritans who saved man’s life in Peterborough

Two good samaritans who saved a man’s life when he was hit by a car in Peterborough city centre have been praised by emergency services - and ambulance crews are now keen to trace them to give them an award.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call at just after midday on 17th January to Park Road, Peterborough, to a report of a collision between a car and pedestrian.

A rapid response car, ambulance officer, ambulance crew and air ambulance from Magpas were dispatched to a man who had suffered serious leg injuries.

Paramedics who attended the incident praised the efforts of two bystanders who rushed to the patient’s aid.

Paramedic Kerry Quy, who arrived four minutes after the 999 call, said: “Both gentlemen took off their leather belts and put one on each leg of the man who had been hit by a car and stayed with the patient until our arrival.

“Without this action the patient would have bled to death. If they could make themselves known to the ambulance service we would like to personally thank them for their action.”

The patient was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a serious condition, with what are thought to be life-changing injuries.