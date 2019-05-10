Amazon donation is just the ticket for Peterborough school’s library bus plan

St. Augustine’s Church of England Junior School in Peterborough has welcomed a £1,000 donation from the city’s Amazon fulfilment centre.

The school aims to serve the community by providing an education of the highest quality within the context of Christian belief and practice, by providing a creative and engaging curriculum in a supportive and welcoming environment.

The donation will be used to transform a bus into a school library, which staff and pupils have been raising funds for for three years.

Speaking on the donation, site leader at Amazon Peterborough, Victor Pulido, said: “We are so happy to support a school that is providing excellent education for youth in our community. St. Augustine’s Church of England’s fantastic contribution is felt throughout the area, and we hope that this donation helps to continue the fantastic work undertaken.”

Nicola Pierce, headteacher at St. Augustine’s Church of England Junior School, added: “St Augustine’s School works with children, parents and the community to enable growth through social interaction and academia. By working this way, we hope to raise standards throughout the community, whilst also encouraging enjoyment and personal achievement. We’re incredibly grateful to Amazon Peterborough as we will now be able to begin converting the bus interior into a library space.”

The donation forms part of the “Amazon In The Community” programme whereby the company supports the communities around it.