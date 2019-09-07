All you need to know about Whittlesey Festival on Sunday

The Whittlesey Festival returns on Sunday (8th) bringing excitement, music and laughter - starting off with the Parade at 10am from the Whittlesey Christian Church in Broad Street.

Crowds are expected e to line Broad Street, Market Street and the Square and there will be flags to wave as the parade goes by.

The official opening will take place at the Square, by Mayor of Whittlesey Councillor Julie Windle at 10.15am and there’ll be plenty to do for all the family until 4pm.

Many of the rides and attractions are free this year, and this is made possible by sponsors Kelly Vision, Ben Burgess, Hugh Crane, DC Site Services, Falcon Hotel, East Midlands Waste Management Ltd and the Whittlesey Town Council.

Attractions on the day include:

The Massed Pipe and Drum Band.

Ukrainian Cossack Dancers ‘Orlyk’.

Solas School of Irish Dance.

Rug- Cutters (Lindy-Hop) dancers.

Starlight Twirlettes Majorette Troupe.

Free face painting and balloons (Whittlesey Christian Church Marquee in Market Square.

Harlequin Musical Society.

Andy Harding Sports Demonstration.

Singers and musicians (Marquee on the Church Yard Green and St Mary’s Church).

Over 150 classic vehicles (cars, motorbikes, cycles, hot rods): Broad St & Market St).

School Art Exhibition and display and talks by Jim Cooke; international artist – (Whittlesey Christian Church – free admission all day – talks at 11.30 and 2.15pm).

Puppet shows (Market Square).

JeZo (Children’s entertainer).

Vintage fire engine.

Over 120 stalls.

Sports taster sessions (inside Childers and outside nearby).

Climbing walls, magic shows, water zorbs, crazy golf, land train, fairground rides.