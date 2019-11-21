All you need to know about the PE1 lights switch-on

The Christmas lights will be switched on at PE1 Retail Park on Saturday in spectacular fashion - plus there’s cinema, theatre. music and comedy to look forward to this week.

Fire and Ice Spectacular Christmas launch

See Santa at Sure Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

PE1 Retail Park, November 23

Begin Christmas with a bang at PE1’s Fire & Ice Spectacular from 1pm on Saturday.

The festive family fun includes:

FlameOz – From 4pm

Featuring unique circus artistry, FlameOz is a multi-award-winning fire dancing act that performs alongside eye-popping pyrotechnics. The act has thrilled thousands of people in over 40 countries.

Calvos – From 4pm Described as ‘incredible’ by Brian May and ‘amazing’ by Hugh Grant, Calvos is a stilt-walking and crystal ball juggling act that has performed in the UK, Europe, Asia, America and the Middle East.

Stage Show: Hosted by Josh Lovatt – From 4pm

Radio personality Josh is hosting PE1’s stage show, incorporating plenty of live music and entertainment. This includes characters from of The Wizard of Oz panto coming to Peterborough’s New Theatre, Christmas carols from Paston Ridings Primary School and Lucy’s Choir. Plus, regular gameshows with the chance to win high value prizes.

Lantern Craft Workshop: 1pm – 5pm

Children over the age of three can design and decorate a festive lantern, using a variety of materials and techniques.

Trained supervisors will be on hand to offer guidance.

This is a free activity, but charity donations to the Peterborough Soup Kitchen are welcomed.

Fire & Ice Lantern Parade: From 6.20pm

Led by the FlameOz and Calvos, a Fire & Ice Lantern Parade will commence at 6.20pm – where children can participate with their lanterns.

The parade will lead to the 35 ft Christmas Tree in the centre of PE1.

Following this, the Christmas lights will be switched on.

Sparks in the Park: Firework Show

A 15-minute dazzling display of fantastic fireworks choreographed to Christmas music, will mark the end of PE1’s Fire & Ice Spectacular.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall, November 23

The hospice is hosting a Christmas Fayre between 11am and 3pm, to help raise vital funds for local families needing its care. The Christmas Fayre is being organised by hospice staff and volunteers in their spare time, and will give visitors the chance to do a spot of Christmas shopping.Admission is £3 for adults on the day, which includes a hot drink and a mince pie or cake. Children’s admission is free, but if they’d like to see Santa there’s a £2 charge, which includes a gift.

thorphall@sueryder.org

Peterborough Arts Cinema,

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Diego Maradona (made by the director of award-winning documentaries Senna and Amy) was constructed from over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage, centering on the career of the celebrated football player.

Starts at 7.30pm

Concert

Paston All Saints Church, November 24

Peterborough Gilbert and Sullivan Players present their “Autumn Extravaganza” at 3.00pm including songs from Les Miserables, Chicago and Phantom of the Opera as well as many well-known favourites from the Mikado, Pirates of Penzance and HMS Pinafore.

Tickets in advance (01733 575102) or pay on the door.

Charity Ball

Radius, Northminster Road, November 23

The Black Tie and Diamonds charity ball in aid of Sue Ryder includes drinks on arrival, three-course dinner, entertain-ment and more.

Tickets £50 from blacktieand-diamonds18@gmail.com

Funhouse Comedy

The Lightbox, Bridge Street, November 28

Topping the bill is Christian Reilly, an integral part of the Perrier award-winning show Otis Lee Crenshaw and the Black Liars, with comic/songster Rich Hall. Opening the night will be double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, Andrew Lawrence, and completing the line-up is the down to earth and madcap Lindsey Santoro. Compere for the night will be the cheeky and friendly Stevie Gray.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Jonathan Pie: Fake News

The Cresset, November 27

Jonathan Pie is the exasperated news reporter whose videos have been seen

across the world. He has been described as ‘brilliant, brave, raw and analytical without forgetting to be funny’ by Ricky Gervais.

www.cresset.co.uk

Johnny Cash Christmas Special

The Cresset, November 26

Get ready to enjoy two hours of classic Rock ‘n’ Roll and Country Music with a whole bunch of festive fun thrown in for good measure!

Featuring Rick McKay as The Man in Black, together with Jodie McKay as June Carter-Cash and the amazing Starkville Country Band.

www.cresset.co.uk

Art Fair

Colonel Dane Memorial Hall, Alwalton, November 23

The Peterborough Artists Open Studios Affordable Art Fair returns with an impressive line up of 23 PAOS artists. An exhibition of affordable art with everything listed £50 and under. This is a great opportunity to purchase some Christmas presents, or a lovely personal gift, and support local art at the same time. Lots to choose from, including jewellery, pottery, mosaics, paintings and photography etc.

www.paos.org.uk