All you need to know about the Bill Kenwright West End shows coming to Peterborough

Smash hit musicals Cabaret and Joseph and the Amazing Tecnicolor Dreamcoat are set to light up the new year at Peterborough New Theatre as renowned theatre impresario Bill Kenwright shows his faith in the city theatre.

Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and the coat of many colours, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is full of life and colour, and features unforgettable hit songs including Go, Go, Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door To Me.

John Partridge will star in Cabaret at Peterborough New Theatre in January.

Kenwright’s production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sparkling family musical comes to the New Theatre from January 7-11. Jaymi Hensley, who shot to X Factor fame with band Union J, is currently playing the title role, although casting for 2020 is still to be announced.

Later in the month, Bill Kenwright Ltd presents the multi award-winning production of Kander and Ebb’s Cabaret (January 21-25).

Directed by National Theatre artistic director Rufus Norris, the production has enjoyed two smash hit West End runs and features show-stopping choreography, dazzling costumes and iconic songs Money Makes the World Go Round, Maybe This Time, Cabaret and more.

Starring as Emcee will be John Partridge, winner of Celebrity Masterchef 2018, well known to TV audiences as EastEnders’ charismatic Christian Clarke and one of West End theatre’s most prolific leading men (A Chorus Line, Chicago, and La Cage Aux Folles).

Anita Harris will star in Cabaret at Peterborough New Theatre in January.

Kenwright discovery Kara Lily Hayworth stars as the iconic Sally Bowles following her spectacular performance in the title role of Cilla The Musical which was revered by both critics and audiences alike.

They are joined by Anita Harris, who first rose to fame as a singer in the 1960s and has appeared both on screen (Follow That Camel and Carry on Doctor) and on stage, most notably as Grizelda in the West End’s Cats.

First up, BKL will bring Gaslight from October 21-26.

A lost watch, a missing brooch, a displaced picture frame… tricks of the mind perhaps, but for Bella Manningham everything seems horribly real. As the fog-bound evening draws in and the gaslight dims again, Bella realizes she is alone with no one to protect her from the footsteps creaking in the attic. Only the unexpected arrival of former police detective Rough can help untangle fact from fiction and save a woman on the brink of insanity.

Kara Lily Hayworth will star in Cabaret at Peterborough New Theatre in January.

One of the UK’s best loved actors, Martin Shaw leads the cast. Best known for his TV roles in Judge John Deed, Inspector George Gently and The Professionals, he returns to the stage after recent West End triumphs which include An Ideal Husband, Twelve Angry Men, Are You Lonesome Tonight? and A Man for All Seasons.

Tickets from newtheatre-peterborough.co.uk.

