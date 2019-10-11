All you need to know about Peterborough STEM Festival this weekend

The free-to-enter Peterborough STEM Festival 2019 takes place tomorrow (Saturday) - and free tickets are still available.

The event celebrating Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths has been organised by Digital People in Peterborough - and is being held at Kingsgate Conference Centre in Parnwell from 10.30am until 4pm.

Peterborough's 1st Stem Festival.,'Allia Business Centre & Abax Stadium, Peterborough'02/10/2016. 'Picture by Terry Harris / Peterborough Telegraph. EMN-160210-193128009

A dedicated autism hour will be held from 9:30am, designed specially for children on the autistic spectrum, before general entry is permitted.

Last year the STEM based event saw over 2500 visitors through the doors and this year looks set to be even bigger.

Exhibits featured this year include science experiments, a puzzle solving treasure hunt, interactive displays from Headline Partners Anglian Water, the Anglian Water @one Alliance and BGL Group, plus much more - making for a hands-on, inspirational experience.

2019 is the fourth year for the STEM Festival, where STEM celebrities and industry experts Dr Emily Grossman, Dr Sam Gregson and Hazel Southwell will be in attendance, exhibiting live demos and talks.

An incredible achievement for the organising team, the event is run entirely by local volunteers with a passion for STEM and, free to attend, the event is funded entirely from corporate sponsorship. The Peterborough Telegraph is a media partner.

The festival was founded and organised by Digital People in Peterborough (DPiP), a non-profit community group, whose mission for Peterborough STEM Festival is to work with parents and educators to engage and inspire today’s youth into becoming tomorrow’s science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) innovators.

In particular, as an official Ada Lovelace Day event, the festival strives to encourage and highlight what’s new, unusual or surprising and to encourage children, particularly girls and young women to take an interest in STEM subjects.

Free tickets to are still available to order online at www.peterboroughstemfestival.co.uk.