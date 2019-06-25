All you need to know about Peterborough Pride’s Carnival of Love street party in the city centre

Peterborough Pride week gets under way on Friday, with one of the highlights taking place on Sunday – a carnival street party and parade.

The parade and family friendly street party in the city centre has been organised by Embrace events, an organisation created by Peterborough resident drag queen Ritzy Crackers.

Its mission is to bring more inclusive events into Peterborough for those who identify as LGBT+.

Last year, after many requests from those who attended Embrace events, the first parade was held for over 500 people as part of Peterborough Pride. This year it is hoped to have much larger numbers take part.

The parade will get under way at Stanley Recreation Ground (north end) – with people asked to turn up at 11:30am and leaving the park about 12:30.

The theme this year is Carnival of Love, with the message Love is Love to spread the message of inclusion for all.

“This year we wanted to do more than just the parade, so Embrace is also proud to be hosting a street party near the city’s Town Hall (Bridge Street) where the parade meets its conclusion,” said James Whitmore, of Inclusive Peterborough and Embrace Events.

“The location means we have wonderful support from city centre venues SAMM’s and The Lightbox Café.

“The ‘Carnival of Love Street Party’ will feature some of the UK’s best drag artists such as Linda Bacardi, Electric Blue and Aunty Eva. Accompanying the acts will be our very own Ritzy Crackers who will also be entertaining you throughout.

“Not forgetting the fabulous headline act, one of the UK’s best Kylie Minogue tributes, Jade Chamberlain.”

The Pride Disco/camp vibes will be provided by DJs Tragic Campbell and Slinky Amy. Evening acts inside the venues include live music from The Fyzz Wallis Band and I Got Spiders as well as the fabulous Miss Tish Ewe.

The parade is free, however, a wristband is available for entry to the Bridge Street party and the bars. This will be a £2 donation towards the event and give you a 10% discount on all your drinks for the day.

James added: “We would like to thank SAMM’s, The Lightbox Cafe and St John’s ambulance for helping to make the event possible.

“We hope that everyone feels able to come out and celebrate with us.”

For live updates search carnival of love Peterborough in facebook or www.inclusivepeterborough.org.uk/carnivaloflove

Anyone who would like to volunteer to either steward the parade or help with the event shouuld contact Embraceeventspeterborough@gmail.com.

For all events taking place during Pride Week in Peterborough, from June 28 to July 5, see www.peterboroughprideuk.com