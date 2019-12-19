All you need to know about panto season in Peterborough, Stamford, Oundle and Spalding

Panto season is in full swing, so here’s your guide - plus the rest of the best things to do this week

The Wizard of Oz

New Theatre, until December 31

Starring Strictly Come Dancing 2017 Champion Katya Jones as Glinda, ease on down the Yellow Brick Road to the New Theatre this Christmas as Prime Pantomimes proudly presents a brand-new pantomime spectacular.

Join Dorothy on a whirlwind adventure through the Emerald City as she and her loyal friends: the brainless but cheeky Scarecrow, the Cowardly Lion, and the heartless (literally!) tap-dancing Tin Man, navigate through the magical Land of Oz in search of the mighty and mysterious wizard. With the Wicked Witch of the West determined to stop them by any means necessary, however, will the spirit of friendship triumph over evil? With lashings of audience participation, dazzling costumes and plenty of laughter. Read the review

Tickets at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

The Cresset until December 30

The Cresset and Premier Pantomimes present the most magical pantomime of all – Cinderella! With a wave of a magic wand you will be transported to Pantoland, where everything has glitter, the jokes are frankly terrible, and there’s more song and dance than you can shake a stick at! With an all-star cast including audience favourite and panto veteran Ricky Groves (EastEnders) as Buttons, Mitch Hewer (Skins, Casualty) as Prince Charming and Lily Shires stepping into Cinderella’s glass slippers, plus Peterborough’s favourite dame Zach Vanderfelt and best baddie ever Lawrence Stubbings play The Ugly Sisters.

Tickets at www.cresset.co.uk

Beauty and the Beast

Key Theatre until January 5

The classic French fairytale gets an hilarious, local twist, setting the action in the provincial town of ‘Pierreborough’, (home of the ‘Macrongate Shopping Centre’) with set, costumes and actors showing off lederhosen, alpenhorns and plenty of yodelling. Against this backdrop of alpine silliness, we meet the quirky, kooky character of Belle and are swept up in an adventure with her to undo the curse of the wicked Wolf Queen and her Wolf Pack. Along the way, Belle teams up with friends and family to rescue The Beast, (a formerly charming ‘chevalier’) from his terrifying transformation. Review on Page 52

Tickets at vivacity.org

Stahl Theatre, Oundle, until December 23

It’s Christmas time at Bogwarts and Barry Plopper is having a tough time of it. His best friends Hermoany Manger and Jon Measley are constantly bickering, he keeps getting extra homework from Professor Snip and Professor McGoodygal, and an old enemy looks set to return to cause him trouble. Will he have the Christmas he’s spent all year dreaming of, will Hermoany and Jon make up, and will he defeat the evil Mouldywart? Starring Key Theatre alumni Simon Aylin and Louise Gookey.

Tickets at tellingtalestheatre.com

Rapunzel

South Holland Centre, Spalding, until December 31

Polka Dot Pantomimes and the South Holland Centre present a festive tangled tale... another all singing, all dancing festive extravaganza. The thrilling story of Rapunzel - the lonely princess with the super-hair, trapped in a tower but longing for a life of adventure in the outside world. Boo, hiss and cheer along to a show packed with upbeat singing and dancing, fabulous costumes, and plenty of fun and frolics for the whole family to enjoy.

Tickets at www.southhollandcentre.co.uk

Cinderella

Stamford Corn Exchange, December 20 - 22

Have you got your ticket to the ball? Cinderella will come alive with an abundance of comedy and sensational song and dance numbers - all performed by a local cast! Throw in a beautiful princess, a fairy godmother, a handsome prince and plenty of audience participation to outwit the wicked Stepmother and let love prevail in this glittering treat for all ages! Join Tomorrow’s Dream Performers for a festive adventure into an enchanted fairy tale, and meet all your favourite characters along the way. Will Cinderella ever find her Prince Charming? Will good triumph over evil?

Tickets from the box office on 01780 766455

Dick Whittington

Stamford Corn exchange, December 27 to January 1

Stamford Pantomime Players bring you the family friendly story of Dick from Gloucester, who goes to London to seek his fame and fortune. Along with his faithful feline companion, he battles King Rat and his army of “Ratlings”, takes a “Sea voyage” to visit foreign shores, and of course falls in love! But will Dick get the girl? Will they survive the sea journey? Will King Rat seize the day, or will Dick, assisted by the fairy, come to the rescue? With comic relief from Idle Jack and the lavish Dame, this 70+ strong cast from our local community bring you a show full of singing, dancing, fun, frivolities, a singing parrot and a dancing camel.

Tickets on 01780 766455

The Jungle Book

Various venues until December 24

Lamphouse Theatre bring you their take on The Jungle Book. Full of live music, comedy and puppetry, with just three actors playing a whopping 29 characters, this adventure into the jungle is full of fun, and perfect for the whole family. See it today at March Town Hall; December 22 at Castor and Ailsworth Village Hall; December 23 and 24 at The Undercroft Theatre, Serpentine Green,

Times and ticket details at www.lamphousetheatre.co.uk

Living Nativity

Peterborough Cathedral, December 23, 10am or 3pm

This family friendly event will re-enact the Christmas story. Meet at the Cathedral Archway where Roman soldiers will be telling people to go to ‘Bethlehem’ to be taxed. The action starts from there with Mary and Joseph, Gabriel, Herod, shepherds, kings and innkeepers, all in costume. The Year 3-5 choristers will be a ‘choir of angels’ and there will also be carols for the congregation to sing.

Running time 45 minutes.