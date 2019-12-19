All you need to know about nights out in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Heading to a Peterborough pub, club or bar? Here’s your guide to the next 12 nights

Thursday, December 19

Hedkandi this Saturday at The Solstice.

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Christmas themed Karaoke.

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Karaoke Party Night with resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 1am, free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team.

Friday Dec 20

Live Music

The Solstice: Friday Night LIVE! in the SolGarden features the amazing HOUNDOGS (pictured) playing their own unique style of Rockabilly and Rock ‘n’ Roll plus resident DJ.

Charters, Town Bridge: Walkway will be rocking the boat 10.30pm – free entry.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Retrolux.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: GLAM SLAM GLITZ from 9pm. 70s Glam Rock tribute band. Fancy Dress optional, free admission.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: THE OUTLAW EAGLES. From 9pm, free entry.

Angel Inn, Yarwell: Rob Jeffrey, from 9pm. A brilliant night of great music and banter. Songs you’ll know and can’t help singalong to.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Thank Funk it’s Friday with resident DJ Mr Nash from 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: House, Dance & Commercial with Resident DJ Alessandro Vacca plus Harry’s has Party Anthems with Top Notch Entertainers.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday Dec 21

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: CAUSTIC LIGHTS from 9pm. Top Peterborough party band, playing covers through the decades. Free admission.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: The Mighty & High.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: Park Royle from 7pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: HOOKER. From 9pm, free entry.

Charters, Town Bridge: The High Rollers 10.30pm – free entry.

The Ostrich, North Street: Stealer.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Mark Steele 8.30 - 11.30pm.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Angel Inn, Yarwell: Christmas Jam Night from 9pm. Old-fashioned pub sing-and-play-along - bring something to strum, shake, blow, whack or tap.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Hedkandi: For the last 20 years one iconic dance brand has delivered the finest house music to dance floors around the world. The Solstice welcomes back Hedkandi to Peterborough as part of this year’s 20th Anniversary Tour Part II. Enjoy a night of pure Kandi magic with special guest DJs, performers and full HedKandi production.The line-up includes The Freemasons alongside them is the creator of the brand Mark Doyle plus Soraya Vivian, Sarah Sax Player and Alessandro Vacca. Dress Code – Pure Kandi Style.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday Dec 22

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Anna and Jimmy from 3pm to 6pm with all your favourite songs, old and new.

Charters, Town Bridge: Festive Cheer with the Palmy Uke Band from 3pm – family friendly.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: Daniel Watt.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Savoy Jazz 12pm - 3pm, booking essential.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9.30pm

AnGel Inn, Yarwell: From 9pm.

Monday Dec 23

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Hayley Di Rito, vintage vocalist and entertainer, from 7pm to 10pm.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday Dec 24

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: LAST MINUTE BRIGADE from 9pm. Popular anthemic rock covers band. Free admission.

DJ/Karaoke

Charters/Town Bridge: Christmas Eve Vinyl Party, Annual charity event raising funds for YPCS. Midday – late, free entry.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Cheesy Christmas DJ from 5pm.

Charlie’s, Woodston: Karaoke every Tuesday from 7.30pm to 10pm called Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em Night and welcomes the LGBT community of Peterborough.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Friday, Dec 27

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE MONEY SHOT from 9pm. Popular Peterborough Pop, Rock and Dance party covers band. Free admission.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Ramshackle Serenade.

Clubs/DJ

Charters, Town Bridge: Vinyl Night with resident DJ Derek Gibson 8pm – late, free entry.

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Loaded - a night of the best 90s’ based indie dance tunes with Nathan & Martin, 9pm-1am, free entry.

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Old Petriburgians’ Reunion & ‘Open Mic 7pm – late, free entry – open to all.

Saturday, Dec 28

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: BOBA FETT from 9pm. The original Peterborough 90s’ tribute band. Free admission.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Molly Chamber.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: THE ZEPHYRS. From 9pm, free entry to all.

Clubs/DJ

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: The Get Down with resident DJ Mr Nash from 9pm – late, free entry.

Sunday, Dec 29

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Adam Trendall, from 3pm to 6pm. A popular acoustic singer/songwriter who performs a wide range of covers by artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Wonder and Bill Withers as well as his own original songs.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: Richard Keeling.

Monday, Dec 30

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: A talented band of ex-professional musicians with an enviable musical history covering country music, rock, blues, rock and roll, pop, Americana, bluegrass and soul.

Tuesday, Dec 31

Live Music

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: There is a sparkling night of soul music in store from one of the city top live bands THE CONTACTS, supported by popular local DJ Andrew Lindsay. Tickets from The Brewery Tap or by calling 01733 358500, priced £35 per person inclusive of a Thai Banquet or £15 per person entry only.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ANOTHER GIRL ANOTHER PLANET from 8.30pm playing Pop, Rock, Punk, New Wave, Northern Soul, Ska and 2-Tone covers. £15 Ticket + Buffet.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: EYES WIDE OPEN from 8.30pm. Pop, Rock, Rock’n’Roll, Punk, New Wave, Indie covers, 50 to 90s. Tickets £3 or 2 for £5).

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: THE DIZZY MISS LIZZYS. Tickets are £20, and include a disco, buffet and bubbly. Must be purchased in advance.

SAMMs, Bridge Street: Velocity will be hitting New Years Eve with some of the biggest hits across the decades.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Live music with The Zephyrs, £8pp with a free drink and finger buffet. Peaky blinders and Gatsby Girls theme. Ticket only.

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue: New Years Eve with Billy G & The Heart Beats.

DJ

Charters, Town Bridge: Vinyl Night with resident DJ Derek Gibson 8pm – late, free entry.

BE sure to check with the venue to make sure regular events are on during Christmas week.