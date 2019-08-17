All you need to know about bubble tea - and where you can get it in Peterborough from tomorrow

A new family friendly tea room opens this weekend introducing Peterborough to bubble tea.

The bright and inviting Double Bubble Tea House brings the Asian speciality drink to the Rivergate Arcade from Sunday. The sweet, refreshing drinks - milk or fruit based - come in a large variety of flavour combinations, and are hugely popular in Asia, having come to prominence in the 1980s in Taiwan, It was only when travelling through Asia that Aleksandra Zarnowiec, a woman with a passion for baking, had the idea to combine her love of the drinks, sold widely on street corners in Bangkok, with a desire to open a cafe of some sort. And so Double Bubble Tea House was born - with help from husband Pawel, a man who can build everything from scratch and has a head for a business, and sister Karen Ryska, a “crazy instagirl” always with a phone in her hand ready to snap some amazing pics - including these used in this article - and develop the brand on social media. So what is bubble tea? Bubble tea is also known as Boba, Boba Tea, Bubble Milk Tea and Pearl Milk Tea. It has evolved a lot over the last few years, as its use has spread from its Asian roots, but in essence of it still remains the same. It is a Taiwanese tea-based drink serverd with milk or juice, with a flavour and topping of your choice, and served cold or hot - depending on an individual’s prefernce. The Double Bubble Tea House menu will feature a variety of both traditional flavours and fruity ones - plus special drinks for special occasions like halloween, Christmas and Valentines day, etc. The toppings available are: BOBA - the most traditional addition to bubble tea which is tapioca balls called boba, They are 100% vegan, delicious, gluten and dairy free. They are plant-based, natural and cooked fresh every day JUICE BALLS - popping balls filled up with fruit juice which are also 100% vegan. The outer sheel is made from the seaweed, without any taste, and do not contain gelatine. JELLY - to make it even more special and to introduce another interesting texture, the flavoured jellies are 100% vegan, and are made out of cocount pulp. In addition to the drinks, the team will be serving a selection of desserts, with Thai rolled icecreams another first for Peterborough. Sweet, creamy and refreshing rolled icecreams served with toppings such as cookies, fresh frutis, nuts, tapioca pearls, bursting juice balls and jellies. Aleksandra’s homemade pastries will include freshly baked croissants, homemade vegetarian marshmallows, chocholate blocks with fruits and nuts, muffins, tarts and more. Aleksandra said: “Our place wasn’t created to be fully vegan but all the bubble yeas on our menu (both milky and fruity) are 100% vegan and gluten free, and it’s your very own choice what kind of milk you go for - we will be offering soya and almond milk (you can also have cow’s milk). We are on a quest to find the best vegan and gluten free recepies and products for our clients. Due to the fact that we are sourcing all of them straight from Taiwan it takes bit longer sometimes to find best vegan alternative, so very soon all of our Thai rolled icecreams will be available as vegan as well.” She added: “We do believe that small acts of kindness can make a big difference, so we are going to use paper and corn straws plus we will introduce and promote reusable straws available soon in our store and a reward system for our customers (by giving a 10% discount) for bringing in their own reusable cups. Very soon we will introduce reusable cubs - available to buy in store -designed especially for drinking bubble tea.”

1. Double Bubble Tea House Double Bubble Tea House in Rivergate, Peterborough Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Double Bubble Tea House Double Bubble Tea House is coming to Rivergate in Peterborough Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Double Bubble Tea House Double Bubble Tea House in Rivergate, Peterborough Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Double Bubble Tea House Double Bubble Tea House is coming to Rivergate in Peterborough Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more