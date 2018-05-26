All aboard the Real Ale Trail - Peterborough’s newest pub crawl

Ale lovers are being encouraged to catch a bus and a beer on the latest pub crawl through Peterborough.

Following in the footsteps of the Crown to Town and the Oundle Road pub crawl is the new Number One Ale Trail.

Tom Beran, licencee of the Bumble Inn EMN-180521-203840009

The route takes in ‘five fabulous freehouses,’ all located on the number one bus route, and it is hoped will encourage more people to visit their local pubs - and bring people into the city to try new watering holes.

Starting on North Street at the Ostrich, drinkers will stop off at The Bumble Inn in Westgate, The Hand and Heart in Highbury Street, The Frothblowers in Storrington Way, Werrington and finish at The Ploughman in Staniland Way, Werrington - with people who finish the trail awarded a metal pin badge.

Tom Beran, landlord at The Bumble Inn, said: “Lots of different towns and cities have different ale trails in them, and many of them have different themes - the obvious theme for us was the fact we were all on the same bus route.

“We (the landlords) all know each other well, and thought we should do something.

“I think it is something that could bring people into town to do. People used to come in to Peterborough for some of the pubs, and this will help.

“There is a lot more variety in town now - on the Ale Trail there are a couple of micro breweries, a couple of real ale pubs, and there is plenty of variety elsewhere in the city too.

“It is very important for people to support their local pubs. Drinking habits have changed, with the price of alcohol in supermarkets, which is why micropubs and real ale pubs are starting to become more common - we can offer what customers want a bit easier.”

The Ale Trail was launched at the start of the month, with people able to pick up a flyer from any of the pubs - the flyer gets stamped as people order a drink from each venue, and they can claim their badge when they have finished the five pubs.

Tom said: “We only did a ‘soft launch’ a couple of weeks ago, and we have already had quite a few people coming in to say they are doing it.

“The original idea was for people to do it in one go - we think five is enough for that - but there is no reason it can’t be done in a couple of goes.”

Mr Beran said other pubs on the bus route were now keen to join the scheme.

He added: “I think it is something that could go town wide. The day pass for the bus is only £4.50, and we will have a look at what we can.”

To take part in the ale trail, visit any of the participating pubs for a flyer.