All aboard for Peterborough Micro Fest - just the ticket for real ale lovers

Get ready to climb onboard for a beer festival in Peterborough with a difference later this month.

Peterborough now boasts three micro pubs, all of which have opened in the last three years, and have been amazingly well received by the drinkers of the city - collecting awards and accolades left right and centre.

John Lawrence and Steve Williams outside The Frothblowers

The Bumble Inn, in Westgate, city centre, and the Frothblowers, in Werrington, twinned themselves in 2017 and have been collaborating on joint events ever since - like the ever-popular Number 1 Bus Ale Trail.

Always keen to offer something new, Tom Beran, of the Bumble, and Steve Williams and John Lawrence, of the Frothblowers, have been kicking about the idea for a joint beer festival for a couple of years now, and like all good things, the realisation took some time.

But it is certainly beginning to look like it will have been well worth the wait!

When the new kid on the block - the Wonky Donkey in Fletton - opened earlier this year by Andy and Dave Williams, who coincidentally are brothers of The Frothblowers’ Steve, it seemed daft not to launch the first ever Micro-Fest!

Dave Williams, licencee of the Wonky Donkey micro pub at Fletton High Street. EMN-190202-223000009

Three pubs, one festival - what’s not to love?

“The obvious question was how would visitors move between the three pubs south, north and in the centre of the city?” said Tom. “That is when Chris Dobbing, a vintage bus aficionado and pub lover, offered to provide a beautiful red vintage London Routemaster bus for shuttling around the thirsty ale fans on the Saturday and Sunday.”

What better way to spend the weekend of May 10-12th than enjoying over 50 real ales and ciders in three of Peterborough’s finest hostelries, while being whisked around in a classic bus?

The bus will run between the pubs from 1pm to 4.30pm on both the Saturday and Sunday, and is completely free.

In keeping with a local theme, Peterborough brewery, Xtreme Ales of Woodston have brewed a special beer for the event and are looking for the customers to come up with a great name for it.

Steve Williams, who is keen to keep the momentum going, added: “We really hope this will become an annual event. Working together with other like minded pubs and serving top quality beers is really what all the micro pub owners love to do.”