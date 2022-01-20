Air ambulance responds to “medical episode” involving child close to Peterborough school

The MAGPAS air ambulance.

The incident happened on Tuesday, with several residents of Bringhurst in Orton Goldhay reporting seeing a large police and ambulance presence at around 11am.

The Magpas Air Ambulance was also called to the scene, close to Nene Park Academy and landed in Orton Longueville Wood shortly after.

Medics assisted the child at the scene and then stayed with him as he was then transported to hospital via a land ambulance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is yet to be confirmed if the student was a Nene Park Academy pupil.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 11.08am yesterday (18 January) with reports of a child having a medical episode in Bringhurst, Peterborough.

“Officers attended to assist at the scene.

“The air ambulance also attended and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment.”

A Magpas spokesperson added: “On Tuesday morning, the Magpas advanced medical team were called to a medical emergency in Orton Goldhay and landed via the Magpas Air Ambulance at 11:22am.