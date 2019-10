An air ambulance landed in Thorney yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) after a person suffered a fall.

The East Anglian air ambulance landed after 3.30pm following the incident in Church Street.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance

An ambulance and ambulance officer were also sent to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “One man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by land ambulance for further care.”