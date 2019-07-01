Air ambulance lands in Peterborough due to concerns for woman’s welfare

An air ambulance landed in Peterborough on Saturday due to concerns for a woman’s welfare.

The Magpas air ambulance was seen to land in Bretton Park.

Magpas attended the incident

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and the Magpas air ambulance were called to an address in Bretton, Peterborough, following calls concerned for a woman’s welfare.

“A patient was transported to Peterborough City Hospital by land ambulance for further assessment and care.”