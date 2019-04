An air ambulance landed in Peterborough on Saturday afternoon (April 6) after a man suffered a cardiac arrest.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called at 3pm to go to Bishop’s Road.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attended the incident

Two ambulances, an ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were all sent to the incident.

The man was flown to Papworth Hospital in a serious condition, an ambulance service spokesperson said.