An air ambulance was called to a Peterborough hotel at the weekend to try and treat a person who passed away.

The Magpas air ambulance and police were called to the Dragonfly Hotel, Thorpe Meadows, on Sunday morning.

The Magpas air ambulance at the scene. Photo: Steve Turner

A police spokeswoman said: “This was a sudden death which is not being treated as suspicious.”

The spokeswoman said the person died in hospital.