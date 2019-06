A man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital after a crash on the A47.

The emergency services were called at 5.45pm yesterday (Sunday) to the two car collision at Thornaugh.

Police road closed sign

The road was closed at the Collyweston roundabout junction with the A43.

Police and ambulance and fire crews all attended the scene.

An air ambulance was also called out.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.