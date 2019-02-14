Air ambulance called to A1 at Peterborough after car and two lorries collide

Motorists should avoid the area
The A1 has been shut northbound at Wansford after a collision involving a number of vehicles.

There are long queues on the road as a result of the collision, which involved two lorries and a car.

There are no indications of any injuries as yet,

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 10.14am today to reports of a road traffic collision on the A1 at Wansford.

“The collision involved two lorries and a car. Officers are at the scene, together with paramedics and firefighters. The air ambulance has also been called to the scene.

“As a result, the northbound carriageway of the A1 is currently closed and motorists are urged to avoid the area.”

