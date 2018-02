The emergency services, including an air ambulance, are at the scene of a collision after a car hit a house.

PHOTO UPDATE: Man cut free from car after crashing into Peterborough house

Police were called to Silverwood Road at 2.48pm this afternoon (Wednesday, February 14).

The collision was between Lincoln Road and Gladstone Primary Academy, a police spokeswoman said.

The ambulance service and fire service are also at the scene.

LATEST update here: