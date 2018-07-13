Air ambulance attends serious medical incident at Peterborough Rowing Lake

The Magpas air ambulance is at Peterborough Rowing Lake this afternoon.

The air ambulance, land ambulances and police are all at the scene following a medical incident.

The emergency services at the rowing lake. Photo: Tom Jolley

Police were called at 1.35pm this afternoon.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "Multiple response vehicles, including an air ambulance, were dispatched and arrived at the Rowing Lake just after 1.20pm this afternoon (July 13). A woman in her 30s is currently being treated following breathing difficulties. We have no further updates at this time."