Air ambulance and police dealing with emergency incident at Wansford lorry park

Emergency services are dealing with an incident at Wansford lorry park this afternoon, Tuesday January 30.

Police, ambulance crews and the Magpas air ambulance responded to a concern for safety at 3.16pm.

Police at the scene in Wansford. Photo: Graham

Paramedics are still at the scene treating a man for his injuries.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance crew and the air ambulance from Magpas were dispatched to help.

"At the scene we assessed and treated a man for burns.”

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work.