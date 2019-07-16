Afro-Caribbean restaurant adds to the mix in Peterborough city centre

Soul food has come to Peterborough city centre, with the long-awated opening of Embe Soul Food and Drink restaurant on Cowgate today.

After a weekend-long unannounced “soft-opening”, to allow staff time to settle in, chef Nick Rutta declared: “Exciting news!! We’re officially open! Pop in for lunch from 11:30am onwards.”

Nick, best known for his Afro-Caribbean street food stall at City Market, will be offering a walk-in service at lunchtimes, but for the next month, to help with the settling in period, evening meals (until August 14) will need to be booked in advance.

Book your table via www.embesoulfood.co.uk - though numbers are limited.