Ace donation for Salvation Army

A group of bikers raised hundreds of pounds to help needy people in Peterborough. The Ace of Spades bikers club managed to collect £540 for The Salvation Army thanks to donations from their members.

The club has helped a number of charitable causes in the past, and president ‘Dodo’, Alicja Homan, Nick Barnard, Steve Cox, Kev Morrell, Donydas Rumkis and Steve Dobshaw presented the money to Judith Harvey, community programme manager at the Peterborough Salvation Army Citadel. The group even had donations from members in Germany. Dodo said: “We are going to visit Germany later in the month, and their president put 100 Euros into the pot for the collection.”