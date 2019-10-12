Academy in Peterborough unveils new digital media suite

Hampton Vale Primary Academy, on Westlake Avenue, has just launched its brand new digital media suite, created by Peterborough based artists Street Arts Hire.

The suite has been designed in line with the Academy’s new curriculum which travels around the world, out into space and down into the oceans.

The new digital media suit at Hampron Vale Primary Academy

The specially designed floor is a beautiful ocean setting, featuring a range of sea creatures, and looking up to the ceiling is a clear starry night sky. The imersive space is the start of many new learning environments within the school.

Every child will have a weekly digital media lesson in the suite, developing their understanding of a variety of technological platforms, computer programming as well as keeping themselves safe in an online world.