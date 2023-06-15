A47 Soke Parkway: Road closure as police arrive on scene
Traffic is slowly moving
Police have closed a major road in Peterborough this morning - as commuter traffic builds up during rush hour.
The A47 has been closed between Bretton and Thorpe Wood roundabout due to an ongoing incident.
Police have shut off the road on the A47 Soke Parkway, heading southbound, from J16 Bretton Gate to J15 A1260 Nene Parkway, according to AA Traffic News.
Traffic at Bretton Way southbound and Bretton Gate is heavily congested, with average speed of five miles per hour.
More to follow.