A47 shut in both directions near Peterborough

The A47 has been shut between Eye and Thorney following a collision.

The road is closed in both directions between Eye Green services and at the Causeway, Thorney

Cambridgeshire police said there were long delays in the area, and motorists are advised to try and find another route.

Details of the incident have not yet been released by police, but it has been reported it involved three vehicles. It is not known if how serious any injuries are.

Police have not said how long the road will be shut for.

More as we have it