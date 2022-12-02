The A47 has been closed near Peterborough after a crash involving a lorry and four cars.

Emergency services were called to the crash at Guyhirn just after 10am today.

Police said details of injuries were not clear at this stage.

The road remains closed

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: ““We were called at 10.08am today (2 December) with reports of a collision on the A47 between Guyhirn and Thorney Toll.

“The collision, which involved four cars and a HGV, blocked the road.

“Fire crews, paramedics and police have all attended the scene.

“Details of injuries are unclear at this stage.

“The road has been closed while the incident is being dealt with.”