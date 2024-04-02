A141 closed between Chatteris and Ramsey after collision between car and lorry
The road is closed in both directions
Police have closed the A141 between Chatteris and Ramsey following a collision between a car and a lorry.
Emergency services were called at 12.25pm today (Tuesday).
Officers are currently at the scene together with paramedics and firefighters, with the road closed in both directions and motorists urged to avoid the area.
There is no information on any injuries suffered.
