A1 closed northbound near Peterborough following ‘serious’ collision

Police have shut the A1 following a ‘serious’ collision near Peterborough.

The crash happened at 3.05pm today on the northbound carriageway near Sibson.

The road is shut between the Fletton Parkway junction and the A47 junction.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “There has been a serious collision on the #A1 northbound near #Sibson #Peterborough (west) @CambsCops are likely to close the road shortly. @EastEnglandAmb are also on scene. Please take care on approach and consider alternative routes.”

There is no information on how serious the injuries are, or how long the road will be closed for.

Motorists should avoid the area.

