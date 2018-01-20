A year of memories are buried at Paston church

The congregation at All Saints Church marked the end of their 800th anniversary celebrations by burying a time capsule on Sunday.

The time capsule had been specially made for the church by workers at Peter Brotherhoods, and representatives from the firm were present at the service and assisted with the burial of the capsule.

All Saint's church, Paston buriel of a time capsule to celebrate the church's 800th anniversary. Revd. Mark Bridgen hands capsule over to Mark jackson, the fabrications manager at Peter Brotherhood's who made it. EMN-180114-184256009

Following a thanksgiving service the congregation went outside and, in the presence of the rector and churchwardens, offered prayers as the capsule was placed into the ground.

The metal box was packed with information and photographs of all the special events that the church had put on during 2017, such as a summer fete, and special christening and wedding anniversary services. There was also more general information about the life of the church in 2017.

The Rev Mark Bridgen said the instructions to be passed on is for the capsule to be dug up during 2117 - when the church will be celebrating its 900th anniversary.