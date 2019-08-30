A ticket from a traffic warden - Peterborough in the 1980s

Here are a couple of scenes from the early eighties and the first one is certainly topical... given the council’s current plans to demolish the Market car park, write Paramdic Paparazzo Chris Porsz.

Long gone is Enway Motors, which sold Reliant Robins, also in background, and the old toilets.

Chris Porsz column

Who was the traffic warden? And car buffs will recognise the old vehicles, I am sure.

Looking at the second photo, I didn’t know who the man with a pipe in Cattle Market Road, in pinstripe jacket with his market produce in his bag, was until his daughter got in touch.

“The man in your early eighties photo is my dad George Coles. He lived in Belsize Ave then Wharf Road. He worked all his life at London Brick,” says Linda Cooke.