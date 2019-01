Commuters in Peterborough were encouraged to beat the January blues by stopping for a chat and a cup of tea on Monday, as part of a wider campaign by Samaritans.

Brew Monday takes place on ‘Blue Monday’ – the third Monday of January, dubbed the most difficult day of the year. Handing out the tea at Peterborough Station were Sue Horsley, Helena Pook, Martin Pestell and Eunice Reiss from Samaritans.

For more information on the campaign, visit the Samaritans website.