A silver lining in Glinton for anniversary celebration

The 1st Glinton Rainbows celebrated their 25th birthday with an afternoon tea (and fundraiser) in the local village hall.

The run-up to the event was not what had been expected; snow, snow and more snow, and for a while they weren’t sure whether to postpone in case no-one felt like venturing out.

Ist Glinton Rainbows

Rainbow leader Sally Nash said: “In the end, in true Girlguiding fashion, we decided that no ‘Beast’ of any description was going to deter us and we went ahead.

“Our concerns that no-one would brave the weather were unfounded. Those who were able put on their boots and for two hours the Village Hall was a hive of activity. The tombola was a roaring success (thank you to The Chemist Shop, Nisa (Glinton) and Rachael’s Bowtique specifically for their donations) and huge amounts of cake was consumed as people enjoyed ‘Guessing the Name’ of the cuddly toys, trying to count how many sweeties were in the jar and ‘Finding the Queen’.

“It would seem the snow may have worked in our favour as after three days being stuck indoors, people enjoyed the opportunity to get out and involve themselves in a community event.”

The Rainbows’ efforts were well rewarded as £543.97 was raised for the unit.