A shocked Kirsty is pleased to know she is a cut above the rest

After two rounds of voting, the votes from our readers have been counted and the winner of the Peterborough Telegraph Salon of the Year 2019 can be revealed.

Yes, topping the poll this year is Kirsty’s Hair and Beauty on Welland Road, Dogsthorpe – something which left owner Kirsty Brown shocked.

PT Salon of the year competition runner-up Adrianna Madejowska at Fabnails, Cardea.

“We are all really shocked,” said Kirsty, who has owned the unisex salon for seven years.

“ I am very pleased, because we are only small – there are only three of us (two stylists and an apprentice) and there were some big salons in the competition.

“I think our clients like the personal touch that we offer, we really try to look after everyone and keep them happy. There is no rushing, it isn’t a conveyor belt, we like to give all our customers time.

“Their votes are very much appreciated.”

PT Salon of the Year third place - staff at Zuri, Church Street, Werrington

Runner-up was Fabnails, in Athena Close, Cardea, and Adrianna Madejowska, who has run the beauty treatment business for eight years, sends a big “thank you” to all her customers who voted.

“This is great, wow, I am so happy,” said a clearly delighted Adrianna.

“I have been doing this for eight years – make-up, nails, eyebrows – and have built up a lot of clients, who told me they had bought the paper to vote for me. Thank you to all of them.”

Third place went to the long established Zuri Hair and Beauty salon in Church Street, Werrington, which has 17 staff.

Manager Bev Gallagher described the news as “lovely” and was quick to thank the loyal customers who keep coming back – and who voted in numbers.

“I have been here 12 years and have had regular clients for that time, but there are some who tell me they have been coming here for 40 years,” she said.

“This is amazing. We found out a few weeks ago we were in the Top 10 but hadn’t really pushed it, so the fact that people were voting for use makes it even more special.

“We are very fortunate to have that loyalty, but we do work hard.”