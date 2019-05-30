A relaxing family dinner at Bill’s in Peterborough - and we have £100 gift card to be won

I don’t mind admitting to being more than pleasantly surprised by the new(ish) set menu dinner at Bill’s in Peterborough.

I have visited in the past for lunch and even breakfast, and have always enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere and the food,of course, in the quirky but comfortable industrial chic surroundings on Church Street, overlooking St John’s Square.

Brad Barnes samples the new set menu dinner at Bill's in Peterborough.'Photo: Milly Fletcher

So, late Sunday afternoon /early evening (service is from 5pm, Sunday to Thursday) it was time to see what we had been missing.

There were five starters - and a decent selection at that. I would have been more than happy with the soup and regularly order crispy calamari and ham hock terrine when dining out, but opted for the chicken and sesame dumplings; a decent portion, subtle flavouring for the filling and a spicy chutney that packed a punch.

Donna went with the crispy fried cauliflower - which was nicer than it sounds, believe me! A dry, crisp coating, firm to the bite florets and all spiced up with Korean kimchi, pickled red onions and red pepper dressing.

Again, five main courses to choose from and the vegan option - Bill’s Wellington , a carrot, cashew nut and mushroom Wellington with butterbean mash, long stem broccoli and rich vegetable gravy sounded intriguing, but the appeal of the shepherd’s pie was too great.

It was a treat too, a great tasting gravy, rich meaty filling with a smooth cheesey herby mash on top, just a little crisp around the edges. Delicious.

Donna has a soft spot for pan fried sea bass, and wasn’t disappointed with the offering from Bill’s. It came with an avocado, cherry tomato and caper salsa and tasty herb rösti .

I rounded things of with a “healthy” serving of lovely soft, warm cinnamon doughnuts, served with slices of fresh strawberry and accompanied by chocolate and salted caramel sauces, while Donna enjoyed an exotic coconut ice cream with with mango sauce and coconut flakes. Three courses for £19.50 (£16.50 for 2) seemed fair enough.

The children’s menu served up terrific burger and chips and mac ‘n’ cheese mains, but the girls still found room for an ever so thick, warm triple chocolate brownie with a chocolate sauce and scoop of vanilla ice cream (£6.95 with a drink of fruit juice).

All in all, a relaxing and enjoyable dinner in a family friendly venue with great service and an easy on the ear musical backdrop thrown in for good measure.

If you fancy treating your family to what Bill’s has to offer - breakfast, dinner or something in between - we have a £100 gift card to give away to one lucky reader.

Where in Peterborough will you find Bill’s restaurant? Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpimedia.co.uk by noon on June 3.