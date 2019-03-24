A ‘privilege’ to have Red Arrows at RAF Wittering - MP

The iconic Red Arrows could soon have a new landing strip at RAF Wittering as the Ministry of Defence looks for a new home for the world-famous aerobatics team.

The Red Arrows have wowed audiences across the globe over the past 50 decades with their stunning aerial displays, but their current home RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, is earmarked for closure in 2022.

The RAF have released a shortlist of three bases which could host the planes from 2022 - including RAF Wittering. The other two bases are RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire and RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.

Work is currently ongoing to designate airspace around the three bases to see which is most suitable to host the team.

Following the announcement, a spokesman for RAF Wittering said: “We are delighted to find ourselves in consideration.”

It has not been confirmed when a decision will be made.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara said he was excited to hear Wittering was on the shortlist.

He said; “It would be a privilege to have RAF Wittering as the home of the Red Arrows.

“The Arrows epitomise the values of the RAF and would be a very welcome addition to the local community and economy.

“I will be following the process closely, and very much hope that RAF Wittering is found to be the most suitable location.”

Mr Vara had the news Wittering was being considered in a letter from Tobias Ellwood, Minister in the Ministry of Defence.

Mr Ellwood MP said in his latter: “The Department will now be carrying out detailed studies to assess the suitability of the sites as a potential basing solution. In tandem with this work, the RAF are liaising with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) with a view to designing and allocating the air space that the Red Arrows require in order to conduct display training.

“I can assure you that the RAF will be collaborating with key stakeholders in your local area to further refine this airspace as part of the formal CAA Airspace Change Process.”