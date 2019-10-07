A new season with Maradona!

Tom Harper’s Wild Rose, featuring Julie Walters, kicks off the new season for Peterborough Arts Cinema next week.

The group, which screens films each Thursday at the John Clare Theatre on Broadway, also include the self-titled Diego Maradona documentary in the season which runs through to December.

Here is the full line-up:

Wild Rose (15)

Thursday 10th October at 7.30pm. Directed by Tom Harper. Stars: Jessie Buckley, Julie Walters, Craig Parkinson.

Rose-Lynn Harlan is bursting with raw talent, charisma and cheek. Fresh out of prison and reunited with her son and daughter, all she wants is to get out of Glasgow and make it as a country singer in Nashville. Rose’s mother Marion, on the other hand, has had a bellyful of her worthless nonsense. Forced to take strict responsibility, Rose gets a cleaning job, only to find an unlikely champion in the middle-class lady of the house

Woman at War (12a)

Thursday 17th October at 7.30pm. Directed by: Benedikt Erlingsson. Stars; Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir, Jóhann Sigurðarson, Juan Camillo Roman Estrada.

Halla, a woman in her forties, declares war on the local aluminium industry to prevent it from disfiguring her country. She risks all she has to protect the highlands of Iceland-but the situation could change with the unexpected arrival of a small orphan in her life.

Eighth Grade (15)

Thursday 24th October at 7.30pm. Directed by: Bo Burnham. Stars; Elsie Fisher, Josh Hamilton, Emily Robinson

An introverted teenage girl tries to survive the last week of her disastrous eighth grade year before leaving to start high school.

Border (15)

Thursday 31st October at 7.30pm. Director; Ali Abbasi. Stars; Eva Melander, Eero Milonoff, Jörgen Thorsson

A customs officer who can smell fear develops an unusual attraction to a strange traveller while aiding a police investigation which will call into question her entire existence.

Happy as Lazzaro (12a)

Thursday 7th November at 7.30pm. Directed by: Alice Rohrwacher. Stars; Adriano Tardiolo, Agnese Graziani, Alba Rohrwacher

Lazzaro is a naive and optimistic 20-year-old farmer; Tancredi is instead a young man with a fervid imagination. Between the two is born an unexpected friendship, that above all for Lazzaro turns out to be an important moment of growth. Over time, the two face many difficulties together, until Tancredi makes tracks to the city, and Lazzaro sets out to search for him. Cannes Winner

Metropolis (A)

Thursday 14th November at 7.30pm. Directed By; Fritz Lang. Stars; Brigitte Helm, Alfred Abel. Gustav Frohlich

In a futuristic city sharply divided between the working class and the city planners, the son of the city’s mastermind falls in love with a working class prophet who predicts the coming of a saviour to mediate their differences in this cinema classic.

Diego Maradona

Thursday 21st November at 7.30pm. Directed by; Asif Kapadia. Stars; Diego Maradona, Diego Maradona Jr., Corrado Ferlaino |

Constructed from over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage, this documentary centres on the career of celebrated Agentinian World Cup winning football player Diego Maradona.

Sunset (15)

Thursday 28th November at 7.30pm. Directed by; Laszlo Nemes. Stars; Evelin Dobos, Susanne Wuest, Juli Jakab

1913, Budapest, in the heart of Europe. The young Irisz Leiter arrives in the Hungarian capital with high hopes to work as a milliner at the legendary hat store that belonged to her late parents. While preparations are under way at the Leiter hat store, to host guests of uttermost importance, a man abruptly comes to Irisz, looking for a certain Kálmán Leiter. Refusing to leave the city, the young woman follows Kálmán’s tracks, her only link to a lost past.

Support the Girls (15)

Thursday 5th December at 7.30pm. Directed by; Andrew Bujalski. Stars; Regina Hall, Haley Lu Richardson, Dylan Gelula

The general manager at a highway-side ‘’sports bar with curves” has her incurable optimism and faith, in her girls, her customers, and herself, tested over the course of a long, strange day.

Burning (15)

Thursday 12th December at 7.30pm. Directed by; Chang-dong Lee. Stars; Ah-in Yoo, Steven Yeun, Jong-seo Jun

Jong-su bumps into a girl who used to live in the same neighbourhood as him, who asks him to look after her cat while on a trip to Africa. When back, she introduces Ben, a mysterious guy she met there, who confesses his secret hobby.