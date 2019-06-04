A new chapter and bright future as popular Peterborough village pub is taken over

Much-loved Peterborough village pub The Pack Horse in Northborough has new people at the helm - and they are determined to bring the good times back to the charming 16th Century inn.

The current owners of the successful Square Pub and Circles Wine Bar & Kitchen, in Market Deeping, have expanded their portfolio to now include the Pack Horse, which closed unexpectedly at the end of January, only to reopen with a short-term management team put in place by Star Pubs & Bars in February.

That came to an end on Friday, and after a busy weekend of tidying the place up, bringing in new furnishings and giving the garden at the front a makeover, the new team will reopen at 6pm tonight (Tuesday).

There is a fresh, new management team in place; Heidi Semple and Darren Wells front of house, with chef Harrison Smith, who will be known to diners at the Market Deeping business, in the kitchen preparing fresh, home cooked dishes from Friday.

Their main aim is to grow the good name of this charming hostelry said Heidi, who has lived locally for over 20 years and has a solid understanding of the area, having enjoyed a successful career as publisher of local magazines and been involved with the marketing and reviewing of many local businesses.

Darren recently moved back to the area after 15 years in Canada, where he worked in senior hospitality roles, and is excited to draw on his experiences in this new chapter of The Pack Horse.

Darren said: “We are looking to take the experience at The Pack Horse to even greater heights and deliver excellent customer service and delicious traditional food.”

Superb real ales, fine wines and a large gin menu will be offered alongside traditional home cooked pub food, freshly prepared and cooked to order by chef Harrison.

There will be gourmet nights, food theme nights, barbecues, entertainment, pub quizzes and other events, all supported by an amazing friendly atmosphere.

The revamped gardens will offer a relaxing place to appreciate the sunshine - and the new owners are investing in a large traditional barbecue, so that summertime garden parties and outdoor events can be enjoyed to the full.

Paul Linton, Star Pubs & Bars operations director, said he was delighting with the new team in charge.

“They are excellent licensees who put a real emphasis on quality and customer service and The Pack Horse should thrive with them at the helm. The Pack Horse will remain as a great traditional pub serving good food that the whole community can enjoy.”

