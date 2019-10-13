A musical feast for autumn

T here can be no doubt that Peterborough and the surrounding area is a fantastic place to enjoy live music. Representing all genres and tastes, high quality and terrific accessibility in times, dates and prices, this month’s programme offers a superb introduction to Autumn.

As the nights draw in, what better way to lift the spirits than enjoying the sounds and skills of talented musicians.

There’s music to enjoy during the daytime too as St John The Baptist Church in Cathedral Square concludes its classical lunchtime series on October 15 with an appearance by baritone Robbie Haylett, accompanied by pianist Orlando Shamlou. Their programme will include the UK première of Dai Fujikura’s My Letter To The World.

The following week it’s all change at St John’s as the Tuesdays Till Two programme switches from classical to jazz, starting with Latino Sound on October 22. The duo have been playing all things Latin since 2008, their music ranges from Bossa Nova to Carlos Santana, an exciting mix of Latin-style jazz, fusion, funk and party music. For details visit: stjohnscic.wordpress.com

Jazz fans can enjoy a first-class gig at the city’s New Theatre this month too as Peterborough Jazz Club presents the James Copus Quintet featuring Alex Hitchcock, on October 13 at 7.30pm.

James Copus (pictured) is an award winning jazz trumpeter who is rapidly establishing himself as one of the most exciting musicians on the London scene. Alex Hitchcock is also highly regarded as one of the finest young tenor saxophonists of his generation. www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

A wonderful evening of jazz arrives at Stamford Arts Centre’s hugely popular Cellar Bar on November 1 from the Wendy Kirkland Band. Described as “the unsung heroine of British Jazz” by esteemed jazz critic Ian Mann, Wendy will be performing songs from her album, The Music’s On Me.

The Stamford venue continues its Classical Series with the return of Adrian Chandler and La Serenissima performing a programme entitled “A European Community” on October 12 at 7.30 pm. The evening features Tabea Debus on the recorder and includes works by Telemann and Vivaldi.

Folk fans can visit Stamford Arts Centre on October 26 for a performance from the Worry Dolls. Multi-instrumentalists Zoe Nicol and Rosie Jones offer a new sound, blending the tender urgency of Zoe’s Irish-influenced voice with the fiery integrity of Rosie’s vocals and rhythmic guitar.

Closer to home, The Cresset presents some great sounds from yesteryear with the Aretha Franklin Songbook - October 16; Upbeat Beatles - October 18; and The Sensational 60sExperience - October 27. Visit www.cresset.co.uk for details.

For choral music lovers the Diocesan Choral Festival arrives at Peterborough Cathedral on October 19 – 2.00pm to 6.30pm.

Church choirs come together under the baton of Tansy Castledine, Cathedral Director of Music, to sing at the 5.30pm Evensong service.

Visit www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk for details.

Looking for chances to play and perform? Then visit Peterborough Music Hub at peterboroughmusichub.org.uk for the latest news on local lessons, groups and organisations making music matter across the city and beyond.