A lot to look forward to in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars in the next 7 days

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 19th

Lexie Green

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 20th

Live Music

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street: Mallory Knox (pictured) will be performing their final Peterborough gig before splitting up.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday. Tonight: The Broadcasters, a Peterborough rockabilly trio.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TRUE 90’s from 9pm. Top Peterborough 90s tribute band. Free admission.

Yard of ALe, Oundle Road, Woodston: The Gangsters.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Tony G from 8.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: RETROLUX, from 9pm, free entry.

Turtle Bay, St John’s Square: Back by popular demand following a previous visit to the Caribbean restaurant, Zeb Rootz (pictured), are returning for an exclusive live reggae session. Playing from 10pm until past midnight, the band will be performing reggae classics and fan favourites.

Parkway Sports and Social club, Maskew Avenue: Graham James from 7pm.

Clubs/DJ

Charters, Town Bridge: Vinyl Night with resident DJ Derek Gibson will be on the decks from 8pm -late, playing indie, new wave, punk, glam rock, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s. Not a disco but all dancing welcome! Feel free to bring some of your own records that fit into the genres mentioned and the DJ will try his best to play them for you

The Solstice: Mischief - 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 21st

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Blackout UK will be back and rocking the boat from 10:30pm – free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE MONEY SHOT from 9pm. Pop and Rock party covers band, 60s up to date. Free admission.

Yard of ALe, Oundle Road, Woodston: Leon.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: Citizen Smith, from 9pm, free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Take 2 from 8.30pm.

Parkway Sports and Social club, Maskew Avenue: The Intruders, rockin’ legends from7pm.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 22nd

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Sunday sessions presents Lexie Green (pictured) and John Wright. Enjoy a chilled afternoon with an Americana, Blues theme. Lexie will be joined by John Wright live from 3pm – family friendly – free entry.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Anna and Jimmy from 3pm to 6pm. Both from Peterborough and having professional backgrounds as singers made performing together so easy and fun. They will be playing all your old and new favourites.

Parkway Sports and Social club, Maskew Avenue: Robert Davis from 7pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 23rd

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Paul Henshaw, from 7pm to 10pm. Paul has played with the likes of the Levellers, Ferocious Dog, UB40, Will Varley, The Feeling, Black Balled and Robert Plant, and is well known on the festival circuit - he has recently returned from playing multiple stages at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday 24th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 25th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.