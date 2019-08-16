A first look inside the refurbished Peterborough pub The Dragonfly

Peterborough’s Dragonfly pub has reopened the doors to customers old and new after a four-week overhaul.

The pub, at the Herlington Centre, Orton Malborne, has undergone a full refurbishment including internal instrutural works by owner Punch Taverns and leasee Venture Pubs. It is now open plan, the bar has been redesigned to make more space and there is a dedicated sports and family area. There are a few new additions to the drinks menu, which retains all the usual favourites, which includes a selection of gins and cocktails. And for hungry customers, a pizza oven has been installed. There is Sky Sports and BT Sports on big screen TVs plus there will be regular entertainment with karaoke and live bands - starting on Saturday night (17th) with BHDC.

1. The refurbished Dragonfly pub The Dragonfly at Orton Malborne Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

2. The refurbished Dragonfly pub The Dragonfly at Orton Malborne Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

3. The refurbished Dragonfly pub The Dragonfly at Orton Malborne Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

4. The refurbished Dragonfly pub The Dragonfly at Orton Malborne Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

View more