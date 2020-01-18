A first look at Peterborough’s new inflatable theme park which opens today

EMMERDALE stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden had a real spring in their step as they launched Peterborough’s first-ever indoor inflatable theme park last night (Friday).

Soap actors Charley, 31, and husband Matthew, 39, bounced the evening away at Inflata Nation Peterborough with their sons Buster, nine and Bowie, four - where a VIP guest list was given a sneak-peek before the official opening today (Saturday). The 14,500 sq ft attraction has replaced the former Kiddicare store at the PE1 retail park on Eye Road. It has been custom-fitted with super slides, a gigantic ball pool, dual wipeout zone, obstacle courses, a gladiator battle podium and a special ‘Inflata Bubbles’ section where people of all ages achieve lift-off. The family attraction will include a cafe, a dedicated play area for under-4s and also offer private hire and party packages, catering for tots and people with disabilities. One-hour bounce sessions will cost £5.99 for under-4s and £9.99 for anyone else. Opening times are 11am-8pm Monday to Thursday, 9am-9pm on Friday and Saturdays and 9am-8pm on Sundays. As well as hourly bounces, there will be dedicated classes running every week.

