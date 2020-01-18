Soap actors Charley, 31, and husband Matthew, 39, bounced the evening away at Inflata Nation Peterborough with their sons Buster, nine and Bowie, four - where a VIP guest list was given a sneak-peek before the official opening today (Saturday). The 14,500 sq ft attraction has replaced the former Kiddicare store at the PE1 retail park on Eye Road. It has been custom-fitted with super slides, a gigantic ball pool, dual wipeout zone, obstacle courses, a gladiator battle podium and a special ‘Inflata Bubbles’ section where people of all ages achieve lift-off. The family attraction will include a cafe, a dedicated play area for under-4s and also offer private hire and party packages, catering for tots and people with disabilities. One-hour bounce sessions will cost £5.99 for under-4s and £9.99 for anyone else. Opening times are 11am-8pm Monday to Thursday, 9am-9pm on Friday and Saturdays and 9am-8pm on Sundays. As well as hourly bounces, there will be dedicated classes running every week.
A first look at Peterborough’s new inflatable theme park which opens today
