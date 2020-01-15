A festival for kids in Peterborough - a weekend of fun that is all mapped out

Bored children and frustrated parents will have an answer to their midwinter prayers as The Kids’ Fest hits The East of England Arena, in Peterborough, next month.

The first of its kind in the county, The Kids’ Fest – on February 8 and 9 – is devoted to the education and entertainment of children aged one - 14 years.

With a host of activities covering the arts, science and literature, sports and just good old-fashioned fun, there’s something for everyone in this jam-packed family extravaganza.

Each day has a morning and afternoon session of circus workshops, story-telling, bouncy castles and inflatable obstacle courses. And there’s more, with an area dedicated to the under fives, face painting, animal experiences, contemporary dancing and martial arts, the most difficult thing to do will be to decide what to do first.

There’s also a dedicated space for breastfeeding mothers and a quiet tent for any children with SEN who need to take five.

What’s more, the festival is also fundraising for much needed equipment in the Amazon Children’s Ward at Peterborough City Hospital.

Participants in the arts and crafts activity will be asked to make an optional donation as they craft an Amazon-themed mural which will be gifted to the Amazon ward in the hope of brightening its young patients’ lives.

The Kid’s’ Fest is organised by husband and wife duo Mike and Kim Rossiter, who came up with the festival after they struggled to find an event suitable for their growing family.

Kim says: “We started The Kids’ Fest because we couldn’t find any events locally that are solely focussed on the children. There are lots of festivals and events out there that are child-friendly, but nothing that is 100 per cent about their fun, enjoyment and learning. We’ve scoured the county, region and country to bring the very best activities, workshops and entertainers to your doorstep. We hope you’re as excited as we are!”

Mike adds: “Two things were important to us when devising The Kids’ Fest. The first is that every activity is free once you are inside, and the second is that everyone is welcome and catered for. We are a fully inclusive festival and are making special provisions so all children can be included in the fun.”

Dean Rees, business development manager, East of England Arena, welcomed the new event to the venue, saying: “ I’m delighted that The Kids’ Fest has chosen the Arena to launch this new festival, and I’m certain it will be very popular with families all over the region looking to have a great day out in the depths of winter.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.thekidsfest.co.uk

Anyone wishing to do something different on a winter’s weekend, or add a new skill to their CV by volunteering at the festival can contact the organisers on kim@hotpinkevents.co.uk