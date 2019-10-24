A double bill of performance poetry for Peterborough audiences

Performance poets Murray Lachlan Young and Peterborough-based Mark Grist first met 10 years ago when they toured together. Since then, both performers have enjoyed huge success with their respective careers.

Now, a decade later, Murray and Mark are reuniting for an exclusive one-off poetry double-bill at The Key Theatre (November 3 - Part of the Syntax Poetry Festival).

Mark says that Murray was his inspiration when he was a full-time teacher working in Peterborough. “Murray is a living legend and his work inspired me to start writing. Now I’m a full-time poet, so he’s got a lot to answer for!

“Watching Murray perform is like watching an ace squash player nailing shot after shot around the court,” continues Mark. “He’s a master of the art. He’s completely chilled out and calm, but he knows exactly how to land each line where he wants it. I can’t think of another poet I’d rather share the stage with.”

Widely regarded as one of the best-known poetry voices in Britain, BBC 6 Music Poet-in-residence Murray is celebrated for his mix of stand-up comedy and poetry that pokes fun at the bizarreness of contemporary life.

A well-known face in Peterborough, Mark is a poet and “viral sensation” with over 20 million online views for his poetry and rap battles. Mark also happens to be a former Poet Laureate of Peterborough. He has starred in Channel 4’s ‘Mr Drew’s School for Boys” and “Mark Grist Battles the World” and has recently worked for BBC Radio 1 and BBC 2.

“When we toured together a few years ago I had a great admiration for Mark’s commitment to balancing life as teacher and poet performer,” says Murray . “I love his style and I’m really looking forward to us working together again.”

Murray and Mark will join forces on November 3 as part of Peterborough’s brand-new Syntax Poetry Festival where they will deliver a bumper package of poetry fun for kids and adults alike.

At 3pm the rhyming duo will present unique double-bill of two family-friendly shows. First-up, Murray will share his gothic masterpiece The Mystery of the Raddlesham Mumps, an hour-long theatre piece that mixes compelling storytelling with a brilliant musical score, oodles of theatricality and a massive amount of silliness. It’s a theatrical treat that’s perfect for lovers of Harry Potter, Lemony Snicket and The Brothers Grimm.

This will be followed by Mark’s Edinburgh Fringe hit Down With The Poetry King, an entertaining journey of rap, comedy, games with the chance for the audience use their own poetry skills to defeat the Poetry King.

Between them, Murray and Mark can guarantee some gruesome deaths, odes to stinky pirates, bizarre ancestors and some very silly sheep.

Later that evening, at 8pm Murray and Mark will take to the Key stage again for some grown-up antics. With both Mark and Murray sharing a mix of new and old material – as well as one or two surprises – this will be an uproarious evening on stand-up poetry. A brilliantly bonkers experience is guaranteed.

Tickets for both shows are just £8.50 if booked at the same time via the Key Theatre Box Office: 01733 207239.

