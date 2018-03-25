A day to remember in Woodston

Children and staff at Kiddi Caru’s Peterborough day nursery on Sugar Way pulled out all of the stops while celebrating St Patrick’s Day.

Children enjoyed dressing up in green and a host of sensory activities such as playing with green play dough and painting four leaf clovers. They also learned about St Patrick and the many legends associated with him.

Chia Wallace, Nursery Manager, said: “It’s really important that children understand and appreciate lots of different and diverse cultures. We have children at our nursery from lots of different countries and we really enjoy learning about their special days, and the traditions that are associated with them.”

For further information about Kiddi Caru please visit www.kiddicaru.com, l Facebook - www.facebook.com/Kiddicaru - or call 01733 895592.