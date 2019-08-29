A day of fun to be had in Peterborough park

The Friends of Central Park and supporters have organised an exciting fun day for all the family this Saturday.

There is a fabulous arrangement of activities, entertainment and a dog show organised for everyone’s enjoyment in the park, starting at 11am.

Families can go along and try a varied number of sports throughout the day. These will include social cricket sessions, formal coaching sessions from Peterborough Tennis Association, karate sessions and Vivacity sports coaches will be organising safe play archery sessions, and providing other family games equipment for use throughout the day.

Qualified coaches will provide their time and equipment free of charge for both adults and children, so the whole family can join in and have a go at something new.

People just need to take sensible clothing and flat shoes so that they can take part.

There will be a Community Cricket Match with a team from the Police, Fire Service and Peterborough City Council staff versus the Combined Mosque. Friends of Central Park in partnership with Cricket East and PCC have organised the match for people to enjoy and support.

The Dog Show starts at 2pm. This well organised event is proving to be very popular, with families and their pooches. There are a number of categories that can be entered (for a small fee) on the day and some lovely prizes worth winning that have been donated by local and national companies.

There will also be a choice of local arts and crafts stalls to browse as well as a funfair for the younger children.

Remember that Central Park has lots of things to do and see during the day. There are sunken, sensory and formal gardens to explore, an aviary to visit and flat paved nature walks suitable for pushchairs.

The sensory garden is full of fragrant and tactile plants, particularly pleasing for those with sensory disabilities.

Families can also enjoy the numerous playthings in the adventure playground. The paddling pool will be open and very popular with under-fives if the weather is kind.

The Buttercross Tearooms, where families can take a well-deserved break and grab a bite to eat after all that fun, will be open.

Car parking space is limited in the area, so arrive early, and plan to take public transport or

park in Park Crescent, at Eastfield Road car park or in the many city centre car parks and take

the short walk up to Central Park.

Everyone is welcome and entry is free.